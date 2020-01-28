|
Cribb
Dixie D. Cribb, age 84, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Community Hospice Center at St. Vincent's Southside in Jacksonville, FL. Dixie was born on May 26, 1935, in Appling County, GA to Alton Lee and Carrie Lightsey Darsey. She was a graduate of the Surrency High School class of 1953. She married the love of her life, James Earl Cribb (from McColl, SC) on July 7, 1962, in Jacksonville, FL, and shared more than 57 years together. The most fulfilling part of Dixie's life was her family.
Dixie worked for Bell South Telephone Company and retired after over 35 years of service. She was an active member of the Telephone Pioneers Club of America and the Communications Workers of America (CWA).
She was a dedicated mother and grandmother first and foremost, but not just to her immediate family. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She especially enjoyed cooking for her family for many years and taking care of babies as soon as she could pry them from the mother's arms. Dixie welcomed everyone with a smile and open arms… she never met a stranger. She was an avid sports fan, watching Gator football, basketball, and college basketball as a whole. Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, at George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Blvd. S., Jacksonville, FL 32207. Funeral services will be held at Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church in Bristol, GA on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Dixie is survived by her husband, James Earl Cribb; her son and wife, James Wendel and Shannon Cribb; a grandson, Zackery Alton Cribb; two sisters, Nona Pearl Williams and Bronnie Sue Darsey; as well as by many extended family members and friends. All of these she loved and touched deeply. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dixie's memory to Community Hospice of Jacksonville. Condolences and remembrances can be shared at hewellfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020