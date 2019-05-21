Seals

D.L. Seals , Age 86, of Ponte Vedra Beach passed away after an extended illness on May 19, 2019

He was born in Demopolis, Alabama on 9-26-1932. He received his Masters Degree from Mississippi State University. D was a self- made man, graduating from a high school with 17 classmates. He went on to play SEC football for MSU and graduated with honors. D married his sweetheart Shirley Caldwell 12-26-1952.

His working career was in Manufacturing Engineering with Emerson Electric Corp, Corporate Management Group. His Divisions were InSinkErator, Weedeater, Poulan Chain Saws, Brooks Instrument and Sears Table Power Tools.

In addition to his family, his passions were USA Hunting, Africa Big Game Hunting, Wood Carving and all sports. D had his Private Pilot's License and was a member of The Lodge & Club Ponte Vedra Beach, Marsh Landing Country Club and Safari Club International. D was an Adventurer who loved to travel and live life to the fullest.

Besides his wife Shirley, he is survived by his son Dr. Allen Seals (wife Kim), daughter Sherry Potter (husband Woody) and beloved Granddaughter Camilla Seals Spencer (husband Will).

Funeral will be private for family. A Celebration of His Life will be held at Marsh Landing Country Club on Friday, May 31st at 6pm. Arrangements are under the direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the animal rescue group:

Ana's Angels Inc.

4525 Hood Rd.

Jacksonville, FL 32257

