RYMER

After a battle with cancer, Dolores M Rymer, 65, passed peacefully on Sunday February 10, 2019 in Middleburg, FL with her family by her side. Born March 26, 1953 in Santa Fe, NM she was the daughter of Lorenzo and Isabel Griego. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Tobias Eddie Greigo. She married William F Rymer June 25, 1983 and had 4 children Amanda (Mark), Cynthia (Jason), Mary Ann (Anthony), and Richard. She was also a proud granny to Kelly, Ryan, Bryce, Gabe, and Jenna.

Dolores truly enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. Often times you could find her treasure hunting at estate and yard sales, enjoying farmers markets and bazaars, or even just taking a random drive to explore different places in the surrounding cities of her home. Most of all she enjoyed the quality time spent with her family. Her family meant the world to her.

Dolores always had a spunky personality that often brought laughter and fun to each day. One could never predict what she would do or say next. Although she had a way of bringing on the jokes, she also had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way with her many selfless acts of love.

Family, friends and others whose lives Dolores touched are invited to Spring Park in Green Cove Springs on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 12pm to celebrate her life and reminisce on many fond memories. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support.pancan.org - "Team Dolores' Roadrunners".