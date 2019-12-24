|
|
Moss
Funeral service for Mrs. Dolores Alberta Moss will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in the Pleasant Grove Church, 5644 Trout River Blvd. She is survived by her children, Carlos D. Preston, Marva Cromartie Nyema, Margo E. Cromartie-McClure, Traci A. Cromartie Harrington; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Visitation will held in the mortuary on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4-7 PM. Interment will be in Restlawn Cemetery. Professional services provided by HOLMES GLOVER SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019