1/1
Dolores Pons (Dee) Nelson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nelson
Dolores Pons (Dee) Nelson passed away on August 2, 2020. She was born in Jacksonville, FL on June 27, 1930, to Anne and Sidney Pons. She was predeceased by her parents, sister Patricia, and husband of 67 years, John C. Nelson.
She was a graduate of Andrew Jackson High School and worked for the telephone company until the birth of her daughter when she became a full-time loving mother. Later in life, she worked for 20 years part-time for the Wesjax Development Company.
She is survived by her daughter Karen Nelson Hill (Justin), granddaughter Lori Anne Hill Neves, grandson John Bradford Hill (Allison), great-granddaughter Deborah Neves, great-grandsons Luke and Evan Hill, nephews Kevin Fishburne (Maria) and Chad Fishburne (Stacey), all of whom she adored.
She was a member of St. John's Cathedral, where a private graveside service will be held due to the COVID pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Jacksonville Humane Society, 8464 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32216. Arrangements under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32206.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 4 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HEWELL AND SON FUNERAL HOMES - JACKSONVILLE
4747 Main St N
Jacksonville, FL 32206
904-737-4855
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved