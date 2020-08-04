Nelson
Dolores Pons (Dee) Nelson passed away on August 2, 2020. She was born in Jacksonville, FL on June 27, 1930, to Anne and Sidney Pons. She was predeceased by her parents, sister Patricia, and husband of 67 years, John C. Nelson.
She was a graduate of Andrew Jackson High School and worked for the telephone company until the birth of her daughter when she became a full-time loving mother. Later in life, she worked for 20 years part-time for the Wesjax Development Company.
She is survived by her daughter Karen Nelson Hill (Justin), granddaughter Lori Anne Hill Neves, grandson John Bradford Hill (Allison), great-granddaughter Deborah Neves, great-grandsons Luke and Evan Hill, nephews Kevin Fishburne (Maria) and Chad Fishburne (Stacey), all of whom she adored.
She was a member of St. John's Cathedral, where a private graveside service will be held due to the COVID pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Jacksonville Humane Society, 8464 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32216. Arrangements under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32206.
