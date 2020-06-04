Davidson
Dolores Smith Davidson, 87, of Jacksonville, FL peacefully passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
She was born in Jacksonville, FL on November 12, 1932, to Cassie and Floyd Smith. Dolores was married to Robert C Davidson, Sr. for 30 years before his passing in 2017. Dolores graduated from Lee High School and retired from the Duval County School Board. Dolores is survived by her children Jody Weeks, John A Foyt (Robin), Michael Foyt (Tracy), and Richard Foyt (Sherry); Bob's children Kelly Davidson, Kitty Cupp (Brett), and Robert C Davidson, Jr. (Paige); 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Visitation is Saturday, June 6, 2020, 9:30 am at Fraser Funeral Home, 8168 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32221, with a graveside service following.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.