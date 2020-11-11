1/
Dominick Joseph "Dom" D'Angelo
D'Angelo
Domonick (Dom) Joseph D'Angelo III of Jacksonville, Florida, age 30 passed away on October 27, 2020, at UF Health Hospital with his family at his side. Domonick grew up in Jacksonville and loved to have a good time and vibe and travel. He was employed by PC Delivery in Jacksonville. We knew he made great friends along the way and he is looking down from Heaven and smiling. Please cherish his infectious smile and all the great memories of him you have every day. He is survived by his mother Teena Weinberg (Isaiah), his father Domonick (Donnie) D'Angelo, Jr., his brother Michael D'Angelo, grandfather Robert (Pop) Arnold, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Donation may be made to the Gateway Center (Gateway Community.com) in his memory.
"We have only your memories my son to remember our whole life through but the sweetness will linger forever as we treasure the image of you".
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
