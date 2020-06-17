Maddox
Funeral service for Mrs. Dominique Maddox will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:00Am in the Rosa Glover Holmes Memorial Chapel. She is survived by her loving husband, Cedric T. Maddox Jr.; children, Kei'Moni Kemp, Tyler Maddox, Aaliyah Maddox, Cedric Maddox III and Paris Maddox; parents, Tonya Coley and Kenneth Johnson; siblings, Anthony Coley, Corey Coley, Tamika Johnson, Kenneth Johnson, Cedric Ricks Jr. and Tafari Kendricks; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held in the mortuary on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 4 until 7PM. HOLMES GLOVER SOLOMON FUNERAL
DIRECTORS, INC.,
4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.