Dominique Maddox
1989 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dominique's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maddox
Funeral service for Mrs. Dominique Maddox will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:00Am in the Rosa Glover Holmes Memorial Chapel. She is survived by her loving husband, Cedric T. Maddox Jr.; children, Kei'Moni Kemp, Tyler Maddox, Aaliyah Maddox, Cedric Maddox III and Paris Maddox; parents, Tonya Coley and Kenneth Johnson; siblings, Anthony Coley, Corey Coley, Tamika Johnson, Kenneth Johnson, Cedric Ricks Jr. and Tafari Kendricks; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held in the mortuary on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 4 until 7PM. HOLMES GLOVER SOLOMON FUNERAL
DIRECTORS, INC.,
4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 768-5215
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved