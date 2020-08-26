Bailey
Donald Lee Bailey passed away suddenly on August 18, 2020, in Jacksonville, FL. The oldest son of Don and Dian Bailey, he was born October 13, 1960. Don is preceded in death by his sister, Denise Bailey, and his mother, Dian. He is survived by his father, Don Sr., his beloved wife of 37 years, Michele, daughters, Erin (Johny) and Dayna, granddaughter, Rori Jane, brothers, Darryl (Renee) and David, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Don founded Bailey's Health and Fitness in 1981 and was a pioneer in the fitness industry. He leaves behind a legacy and will be forever missed.
Funeral services in honor of Don will be held at Fort Caroline Christian Church located at 7535 Ft. Caroline Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32277 on August 29, 2020, at 1:00 PM. All are welcome to join us in celebration of his life. Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home, 850 St. John's Bluff Road N, 904-641-9755, is honored to serve the family.
