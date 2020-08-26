1/1
Donald Bailey
1960 - 2020
Bailey
Donald Lee Bailey passed away suddenly on August 18, 2020, in Jacksonville, FL. The oldest son of Don and Dian Bailey, he was born October 13, 1960. Don is preceded in death by his sister, Denise Bailey, and his mother, Dian. He is survived by his father, Don Sr., his beloved wife of 37 years, Michele, daughters, Erin (Johny) and Dayna, granddaughter, Rori Jane, brothers, Darryl (Renee) and David, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Don founded Bailey's Health and Fitness in 1981 and was a pioneer in the fitness industry. He leaves behind a legacy and will be forever missed.
Funeral services in honor of Don will be held at Fort Caroline Christian Church located at 7535 Ft. Caroline Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32277 on August 29, 2020, at 1:00 PM. All are welcome to join us in celebration of his life. Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home, 850 St. John's Bluff Road N, 904-641-9755, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home
850 St Johns Bluff Road North
Jacksonville, FL 32225
9046419755
