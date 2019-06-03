|
BENEDICT
Donald E. Benedict, 84, passed away May 15, 2019. He was born December 29, 1934 in Bridgeport, CT. He was a member of the Jacksonville Golf & Country Club.
Donald loved playing golf and was an All-American slow pitch softball player.
Donald is survived by his loving wife, Marie; son, Douglas Benedict (Nanda); daughter, Donna Meadors; stepsons, Walter Grabowski (Kathi), Vincent Grabowski (Christine), Craig Grabowski (Colleen) and Jeffrey Grabowski; 12 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Daniel Benedict.
He will be especially missed by his wife, Marie and granddaughter Mia.
A Memorial Mass will be at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at St. Joseph's Historic Catholic Church, 4214 Loretta Rd. Jax. FL 32223.
