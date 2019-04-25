Home

PRICE
Donald Bruce Price, 70, of Orange Park, FL passed away April 22, 2019. He was born June 20, 1948 in Sanford, ME to the late Barney Leroy and Barbara Lucinda Price. Don attended schools in Florida, Rhode Island and graduated at St. Andrews High School in Charleston, SC. He also attended Jones College in Jacksonville, FL. Don served in the United States Airforce and was decorated for service Vietnam. He worked for the United States Postal Service where he enjoyed his many years until an injury forced his retirement. Don enjoyed coin collecting and caring for his cats, Buster and Muffin. He also enjoyed being outdoors, riding his ATV and watching NASCAR. Don is predeceased by his parents and brother, Leonard E. Price. He is survived by his brother, Dwayne Price, sister, Tammy Fitzmartin and niece, Brittany Fitzmartin.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm, Thursday, April 25, 2019 with Dr. Tim McDaniel officiating.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 25, 2019
