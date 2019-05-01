Donald Edward Connelly, Jr., 58, was born on May 22, 1960, in Green Island, NY. He departed for his eternal vacation on April 29, 2019.

Don was a proud Retired Navy Seabee, serving 20 years. Don loved to travel with his wife, family, and friends in their motorhome, making NASCAR races and National Parks some of his favorite destinations. When not traveling, Don enjoyed helping friends and loved ones with construction projects, always doing what he loved, spending time with others and having a "marvelous" time. Don loved sitting on his back porch that he designed himself, watching his 11 grandkids laugh, splash, and play.

Don was predeceased by his mother, Marie and his father, Don, Sr. He is survived by his wife, Debbie; his brothers, Thomas "Tommy" and James "Jimmy"; his sisters, Sandra "Sandy" and Jean "Jeanie"; his son, Donald James "DJ" (Heather); his daughters, Monica (Fred) and Leslie (George); his step-daughter, Katie (William); and his step-son Charlie, (Sarah). He leaves behind 11 grandkids, Gracyn, Taylor, Kaleigh, Kristina, Hunter, Erica, Addison, Kaitlyn, Jordan, Madisyn, and Emma, who all miss their Poppy greatly.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday, May 5 at Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, May 6 also at Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home, followed by interment at 12:30 pm at Jacksonville National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please support the .

You may leave words of comfort and sympathy at www.Hardage-GiddensChapelHills.com. HARDAGE-GIDDENS CHAPEL HILLS, 850 Saint Johns Bluff Road North, Jacksonville, FL 32225, is serving the family. Published in the Florida Times-Union on May 1, 2019