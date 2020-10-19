1/
Donald David Grant
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grant
Donald David Grant, 79, of Martin, Tennessee, died October 15, 2020, at Diversicare of Martin. He was born November 15, 1940, in Blysdale, MO to the late Kenneth R. and Vergie May (Grogan) Grant. He was preceded in death by his wife Robert H. (Wiley) Landes on May 9, 2019. Donald was of the Baptist faith. Surviving family are 2 sons Kenneth R. (Dennise) Grant, David C. Grant; 2 stepsons David Landes Jr., Robert Landes; 2 sisters Carol Grant Plennings, Gloria Grant Inciong;1 brother Gary Grant, 3 grandchildren & 1 step-grandchild. Graveside services will be held at 2 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Bunnell Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Research. Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort is assisting the family. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goodwin Funeral Home
200 S Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
(765) 654-5533
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved