Grant
Donald David Grant, 79, of Martin, Tennessee, died October 15, 2020, at Diversicare of Martin. He was born November 15, 1940, in Blysdale, MO to the late Kenneth R. and Vergie May (Grogan) Grant. He was preceded in death by his wife Robert H. (Wiley) Landes on May 9, 2019. Donald was of the Baptist faith. Surviving family are 2 sons Kenneth R. (Dennise) Grant, David C. Grant; 2 stepsons David Landes Jr., Robert Landes; 2 sisters Carol Grant Plennings, Gloria Grant Inciong;1 brother Gary Grant, 3 grandchildren & 1 step-grandchild. Graveside services will be held at 2 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Bunnell Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Research. Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort is assisting the family. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com
.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com