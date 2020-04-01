|
Donald Dean Neifert (90) passed away on March 30, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born in Topeka, Kansas on June 28, 1929. Don graduated from College High School in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. He served in the US Navy. He retired after 30 years at the Naval Air Station Jacksonville Naval Air Rework Facility (NARF). Throughout his life, he was active in leadership roles in the Scouting programs. He was also an active member of St. John's Cathedral and especially enjoyed volunteering with the Lay Weeders and the Holy Folders. His love for gardening benefited many neighbors and friends as well as the Jacksonville Herb Society. He was predeceased by his mother Bertha Shaw and his grandson Clint Vandiver. He is survived by his wife Jacqueline, his daughters Denise Vandiver (Rob) from Tallahassee and Robin DuBois (Steve) from Jacksonville, his son Scott Neifert (Jeanne) from Baltimore, and his three grandchildren Jennifer Feather, Zack Vandiver, and Lauren Neifert. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Cathedral or the Boy Scouts of America North Florida Council.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020