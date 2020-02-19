Home

Broadus-Raines Funeral Home
501 Spring Street
Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
904-284-4000
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
7190 Highway 17
Fleming Island, FL
View Map
Donald Edwin Viken


1932 - 2020
Donald Edwin Viken Obituary
Viken
Donald Edwin Viken, 87, of Green Cove Springs, FL and formerly of Arlington Heights, Illinois passed away on Monday, February 17th. He was born on May 5th, 1932 in Sioux Falls South Dakota to the late Corinne (LaBarge) and Edwin Viken. He is predeceased by his wife Marguerite of 63 years.
Donald was first and foremost a loving husband, father, and friend. Besides being a father, he was an attorney with Allstate Insurance and retired in 1993. He also worked for A.O. Smith, The State of California and Hertz. He served in the Army as a communications specialist with time in Germany. Donald always was helpful to those friends that needed financial and legal advice. He and his wife Marge enjoyed a great retirement with family, friends, and golf! His love and friendship will be missed!
Donald is survived by his children, Mark Viken (Kathy), Paul Viken (Terri), Ellen Grgurich (Tony), Tim Viken (Liz), Julie Mandele (Bob), David Viken, Kris Bateman (Eric) and his son-in-law, Mark Kluza. He is predeceased by his daughters, Mary Elizabeth Viken and Joan Corinne Kluza (Mark). He has 17 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren who are an example of his family values.
The family will receive friends in the Broadus-Raines Chapel on Sunday, February 23rd, 2020 from 1 pm until 3 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Monday, February 24th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 7190 Highway 17, Fleming Island, FL 32003. A luncheon reception will follow in Sullivan Hall.
Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.broadusraines.com. Arrangements are under the care of Broadus-Raines Funeral Home, 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. (904) 284-4000.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
