Donald F. Jeffreys, 88, died Friday, March 15, 2019, at St. Vincent's Community Hospice Center. He leaves his wife of 63 years, Suzanne (Rose), Jeffreys; his son, Daniel Jeffreys; his son, Robert Jeffreys (Marie); two granddaughters, Erin & Sarah; and his sister-in-law & family, Patsy Evans (Jim Evans, Rosanne & Paul Radke, Jessie & Jeff Leddy & daughters, Morgan & Macie and Carrie & Bobby Bowen). Born and raised in Smithfield, NC, he resided most of his life in Jacksonville, FL. He graduated from Robert E Lee High School in 1948 and at age 18, began working for Southern Bell while obtaining his AA at Jacksonville University. He also served in the Naval Reserves for 12 years. He met his wife, Sue, at church and they married at Avondale Methodist Church. Besides being active in his sons' sports and activities and taking his family on many vacation adventures, he was also a boy scout troop leader. After 40 years with Southern Bell (AT&T), he retired, becoming an active member of the Telephone Pioneers. He was a longtime member of Lakewood United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir and was a member of Faith Builders Class. His interests included sailing, chess, square dancing, environmental reclamation & most of all – cheering on his Florida Gators. Services will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 11 AM at Lakewood United Methodist Church in Jacksonville. Memorial gifts may be made to Lakewood United Methodist Church or ( ). Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary