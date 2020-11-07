GOETZ
Donald Lee Goetz, 84, of St. Augustine, FL passed away peacefully at home November 5, 2020.
He was born August 11, 1936 in Philadelphia.
He was a graduate of Penn Charter High School (1954), Princeton University (A.B, 1958), Temple University School of Law (J.D.,1964). He retired to North Florida after a successful 40-year career as a well-respected life insurance executive.
He is survived by his loving sister Shirly, his devoted wife and life partner of 62 years, Debbie, their children: Toby (m. Robyn), Kathy, Lisa, and Amy; grandchildren: Zach (m. Emily), Lisa (m. Justin), Mengistab, Bryant (m. Courtney), Randi (m. Billy), and Taylor; and great-grandchildren: Juliet, Brielle, Reagan, Dylan, Emmy and Tatum.
There is no service planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his memory to a hospice organization or family-strengthening non-profit of your choice. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home...
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com