Donald Gordon McCann, 75, passed away Tuesday, January 1, 2020, at his home in Marietta Georgia. Born in Jacksonville Florida in 1944, he graduated from Paxon High School in 1962. He joined the United States Air Force immediately after high school, serving in Scotland and Pakistan. Upon his return to Jacksonville, he began working for the Eastman Kodak Company, where he worked for 35 years. Following his time at Kodak, he worked for Imaging Spectrum Inc., of Dallas Texas. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Helen Cannon McCann, daughter Holly McCann Jones (Keith), son Ryan Gordon McCann in (Jessica) and three grandchildren, Madison and Michael Jones and Fallon McCann, all of Woodstock Georgia. Interment will be at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton Georgia on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital in Memphis Tennessee. Condolences can be left for the family at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020