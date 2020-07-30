1/1
Donald Harvey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harvey
Donald Harvey
May 1937 – July 2020
Donald Harvey, born in Jacksonville, FL to Francis and William Harvey. Don graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and Jacksonville University. He began a career with State Farm Insurance in 1960 before becoming an agent in the Venetia area in 1969.
A member of St Peter's Episcopal Church and St Mark's Episcopal Church until retiring to Gainesville, FL where he was a member of a prayer ministry at St Andrew's Episcopal Church.
He was happily married to Jeanette for 62 years, he was the father of Donald (Victoria Hewitt), John (deceased) and Alice (Jim Mattingly); grandfather of Alex and William and the great grandfather of Breezy Harvey.
Services will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 2715 NW 39th Ave., Gainesville on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. and burial will follow at Riverside Memorial Park, Jacksonville on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS DOWNTOWN
352-376-7556
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved