|
|
House
Donald Moore House, Sr., was born on Sept. 27, 1929, to Horace and Catherine McGurt House. He was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy; brother, Horace Jr.; as well as his first wife, Joyce Carter. Don is survived by his sister, Kathryn Plummer; son, Donald Jr. (Vicki); daughter, Lynne Bazinet (Kerry); and loving wife, Marian Mitchelson House; as well as five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, along with his loving stepchildren, Theo Mitchelson, Jr., Laura Welker, Lisa Effren, and six step grandchildren. Mr. House worked 36 years for NCR where he set sales records never matched. He also served on the St. Johns County Planning & Zoning Board for six years, being the chairman for two years. Don was president of the Water Oak Neighborhood Association, and the Ponte Vedra Club Men's Golf Association. He loved working out at the gym and working in the yard. Don's favorite thing was sitting out on the dock with Marian every evening, with a glass of red wine, watching the dolphins swim by. There will be a small family funeral after which his ashes will be cast in the sea. Please sign the online guestbook at www.pontevedravalley.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020