Mr. Donald Jackson Torrent age 96 of Starke, formally of St. Augustine, passed away on August 17, 2020. Mr. Torrent was born on July 25, 1924, in Jacksonville, Florida to the late Eugene Jerome Torrent and Bonnie Ruby "Greene." Donald was a WWII Navy Veteran serving as a signalman on the USS Wayne. He drove landing craft into Okinawa, Japan. Following his military service, he worked as an accountant for CSX Transportation, formally Seaboard Coastline Railroad. Following retirement, he and his wife of 73 years, Mary "Poole" Torrent, moved from Jacksonville to St. Augustine. Donald was a faithful member of Anastasia Baptist Church for 25 years where he served as a deacon and honorary deacon. Donald was also a Shriner and had the opportunity to travel around the world. Mr. Torrent could play the piano by ear, loved to make people laugh, and was the foundation of the Torrent family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Eugene J. Torrent, Jr. of New York and John Torrent of Jacksonville. Survivors include his wife Mary "Poole" Torrent of Starke; daughter, Donna (Gary W.) Teate of Starke; sister, Katherine Driggers of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Christian (Cassandra) Kornegay, and Michelle (Robert) Walker; great-grandchildren, Zachary Kornegay, Taylor Kornegay, Sophie Kornegay, Benjamin Kornegay, Amber Walker, and Austin Walker; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at the DeWitt C. Jones Chapel on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, from 6-8:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held at Jacksonville
Memory Gardens on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Walter West, officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations in Mr. Donald Torrent's honor may be made to Anastasia Baptist Church in St. Augustine or the Shriners Children's Hospital
: https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give
Arrangements are under the care of JONES-GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME STARKE: 904-964-6200.
