Jenkins
A graveside service for Bro. Donald Jenkins will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 1:00 PM in the Evergreen Cemetery, 4535 N. Main Street. He was born to Willie G. Jenkins, Sr. and Irene B. Jenkins in Damascus, GA. He was preceded in death by both of his parents; and his sister, Alice Davis. He is survived by his sister, Mary Lee Thomas; brothers, Willie G. Jenkins, Jr. and Michael Jenkins and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held in the mortuary on Friday, July 31, from 4 PM-7 PM. HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Ave. www.holmesgloversolomon.com
