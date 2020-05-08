Miller
Donald Keith Miller, loved son, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend to many, passed away at his home near Green Cove Springs, Florida on April 23rd, 2020.
Donald was born March 6th, 1959, to Ernest and Twila Miller, in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Miller family moved a couple of times due to the father's career but finally moved to Green Cove Springs, Florida, while Donald was still in elementary school. Donald made many friends in Green Cove, and he started early in life that he wanted to stay in Green Cove. Donald enjoyed boating on the St. Johns River while growing up. After graduating from Orange Park high-school, Donald attended a junior college in Jacksonville to learn electronics technology. Donald still intended to remain in Green Cove and purchased a house lot near Black Creek as a young adult.
Donald worked until medical ailments prevented him from full-time employment. A few years later Donald was able to have his home built on his property.
Donald enjoyed spending time with friends; both friends he had known since childhood, and also many new friends he has met at First Assembly Church, near Fleming Island, Florida. Donald's friends considered him "a very dependable and honest person", and a devoted Christian.
Donald is survived by his father Ernest Miller; his brother Larry and his wife Georgia; his nephew Michael and his wife Kay; and quite a few aunts, uncles, and cousins. Donald is buried near his mother in Oak Hill Cemetery, Palatka, Florida.
The Covid-19 pandemic precludes any large celebration of Donald's life, but we expect to have a family gathering to celebrate and memorialize Donald's life as soon as it concludes.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 8 to May 10, 2020.