|
|
King
Donald King, 84, passed on November 3, 2019, in the presence of family. Don was the youngest surviving child of Vincent and Emily King's twelve children born on January 30, 1935, in Barnard, Kansas. During his 22 years of service in the Navy, he was on the crew that picked up one of the Gemini spacecraft, worked on a search and rescue team and retired as an instructor for VP planes. Don went on to work for the Clay County Appraiser's Office, Fred Davis Automotors, the City of Orange Park Water Department and retired from the NAS Jax Water Department. He also served his community in a variety of roles that included little league baseball coach, charter member and president of the Middleburg Shrine Club, member of the Moose Lodge and a 50-year member of both the Elks and Masons of Beloit, Kansas. Upon retirement, Don and his wife, June, began traveling year-round in their R.V., taking their granddaughter, Amanda, along for some of their adventures.
For the past 18 years, the Kings spent their summers at Flintlock Campground in Boone, North Carolina where they formed many lasting friendships and were active members at First Presbyterian Church of Boone. Winters were spent in their Fleming Island home near family and friends, of whom many attended Orange Park Presbyterian Church where the Kings are members. The Kings sang in the choirs of both congregations.
Don is survived by his wife of 48 years, June King, his children, Kelley (David) Gangwer, Chris (Margaret) King, LeeAnn (Jeff) Krick, Drew Borum, his grandchildren, Amanda Borum, Chad (Anne) Gangwer, Jason Gangwer, Sarah King, Lisa King and a great-granddaughter due in April. Don and his hugs will be dearly missed by loved ones who will always remember his deep, joyful laugh, generous heart, and unconditional love.
Services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the sanctuary of Orange Park Presbyterian Church. A small reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Don's favorite charities: the Helping Hands Fund at Orange Park Presbyterian Church or the Choir at First Presbyterian Church of Boone.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019