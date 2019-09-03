|
Hawkins
Donald L. Hawkins, age 89, passed away on August 28, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. Donald was born on January 17, 1930 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. He was raised and graduated from high school in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, the heart of the Osage Nation. Donald proudly served in the United States Navy from 1948-1968, and retired CPO. He served onboard the Saratoga with VA-35 for the Saratoga's first Mediterranean cruise in 1958. Donald later worked for Volkswagen as a service training instructor for 22 years. He was a member of the Gateway Rifle and Pistol Club. Donald will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather, and he will be deeply and sorely missed.
Donald is preceded in death by his wife, Eunice Hawkins. He is survived by his daughter, Ruth Hawkins; one son, Bill Hawkins; and one grandson, Cory Hawkins.
A graveside committal service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jacksonville National Cemetery.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS EDGEWOOD CHAPEL, 729 Edgewood Avenue South, is serving the family.
