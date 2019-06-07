|
|
MCELWEE
Donald C. "Don" McElwee, 85, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019. A Celebration Of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in the Event Center at Peeples, 14165 N. Main Street, with Rev. Chris A. Coram officiating. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Wednesday, prior to the service. Peeples Family Funeral Homes is serving the McElwee Family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 7 to June 9, 2019