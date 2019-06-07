Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peeples Family Funeral Homes
14165 N. Main Street
Jacksonville, FL 32218
(904) 764-2542
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
the Event Center at Peeples
14165 N. Main Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Mcelwee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Mcelwee

Obituary Condolences

Donald Mcelwee Obituary
MCELWEE
Donald C. "Don" McElwee, 85, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019. A Celebration Of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in the Event Center at Peeples, 14165 N. Main Street, with Rev. Chris A. Coram officiating. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Wednesday, prior to the service. Peeples Family Funeral Homes is serving the McElwee Family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 7 to June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now