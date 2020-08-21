Miller
Donald Marchand Miller, age 100, of Atlantic Beach, Florida passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Donald was born May 18, 1920, in Millersburg, Ohio. He attended Purdue University and graduated from the United States Naval Academy and Submarine School in 1943.
He reported to the submarine Darter, operating out of Brisbane, Australia. Darter fired the first shots of the Battle of Leyte Gulf sinking the Atago, the flagship of Admiral Kurita's fleet, and later grounded while attacking the damaged cruiser Takao. After the Darter crew was rescued by submarine Dace, he made another patrol in Angler, participating in another exciting rescue of the damaged submarine Bergall and her crew. He rejoined the Darter survivors in Manitowoc, Wisconsin to commission the Menhaden, and was en route to the Pacific when Japan surrendered. Subsequently, he served in Seacat and Grampus and went back aboard to command the modernized Menhaden. After nuclear power training, he commissioned and commanded the Polaris Fleet Ballistic Missile Submarines Abraham Lincoln (Gold Crew) and Benjamin Franklin (Blue Crew) and made six strategic deterrent patrols.
Ashore he instructed at the United States Naval Academy and the United States Navy Post Graduate School, attended Naval War College and National War College where he wrote a prize-winning thesis "Economic Prospects of the United Arab Republic Resulting from the Aswan Dam" which, unfortunately, Nasser never read. He earned a master's degree in International Affairs from George Washington University, was a naval aide to Commander in Chief, Caribbean Command in Panama and served on the staffs of The Joint Chiefs of Staff and Chief, Naval Operations at the Pentagon. He commanded the Fleet Training Center, Mayport, Florida, retired in 1973, and worked with the United Services Planning Association/Independent Research Agency in the field of Family Financial Programming until 1985.
Donald is survived by two daughters, Leslie Hicks and Lynne Vines, both of Point Richmond, California; and son David Miller of Atlantic Beach, Florida. He was predeceased by three days by his wife of 77 years, Marquita Mize Miller.
Donald will be inurned in the columbarium at the United States Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donald's memory may be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care of NE Florida, 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257.
