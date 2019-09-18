|
SIMS
Donald "Ray" Sims, 87, went to be with the Lord and was reunited with the love of his life on Monday, January 16, 2019 at Mayo Clinic surrounded by his family. Ray was born in Atlanta, Georgia on July 7, 1932 and moved to Jacksonville, Florida when he was 4 years old. He attended Andrew Jackson High School and served in the United States Army from January 26, 1953 until January 19, 1955 and was in the Honor Guard in Korea and Japan. He worked at the Jacksonville Ship Yard and Jake Davis Delivery Service before beginning his career as a Pipe Fitter and Insulator at Naval Air Station Jacksonville from January, 1961 until May, 1988. Retirement would be short for him and he began his second career at Pavilion Pharmacy at Baptist Medical Center in March, 1990. After 27 years of service, he retired a second time in January, 2017. Ray was very active in his church, volunteered at Brooks Rehabilitation Center and was a Duval County Poll Worker for many years.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Patsy "Nadine" Sims; his parents, Will and Era Sims; his brothers, Edison and Clarence "Jack"; his sisters, Thelma, Ruth, Alma, Irma, Gladys, Pauline, and Clyde; and an infant son, Richard Lee. He is survived by his daughter, Donna Burns (Michael), son-in-law, Thomas Geddings; two granddaughers, Erin Bator (Brandon) and Katie Geddings (Cody); great-granddaughter due in November, 2019; and many nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends from 9:30 – 11:00 am on Saturday, September 21 at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin with a service following at 11:00 am. Interment will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32257.
Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223, www.hgmandarin.com, 904-288-0025.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019