|
|
Smith
Donald Lacey Smith, 86, of Keystone Heights passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 – surrounded by family. Donald was born on November 14, 1932, in Lakeworth, Florida, to the late Henry and Eddie Mae Smith. Donald Served in the United States Navy before marrying his lifelong sweetheart, Norma Glenn Smith in 1954; to whom he was married for 62 years. Donald was an avid sports fan, who loved football and racing. He worked as a lineman for the Jacksonville Electric Authority and the Jacksonville Beach Electric Authority. He retired with over 25 years of service to both. He spent his retirement volunteering for the food ministry at the Interlachen Church of Nazarene, where he was an active member. Donald was a beloved and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and father-in-law.
Donald was preceded in death by the love of his life; Norma, and their son; Phillip Bruce Smith. He is survived by his sons; Donald Smith of Cleveland, NC and Barry Smith of Keystone Heights, FL., four grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and three loving sisters. Services in honor of Donald's life will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019, beginning with a visitation at 10:00 A.M. at Oakhill Church of the Nazarene, 4151 Old Middleburg Rd N, Jacksonville, FL 32210, followed immediately by a Celebration of Life at 11:00 A.M. A Committal Service will follow.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, is serving the family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019