STRATTON

Donald "Ernie" Stratton, Jr. passed unexpectedly on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Born and raised in Switzerland, Florida, Ernie enjoyed the simple things in life. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching football and spending time with family. He was loved and admired by many. He had a great sense of humor and his smile and laugh were infectious. There was no question that spending time with his best friend and wife, Kimberly, was at the top of his list of favorite things. The two could often be found cooking, traveling and hunting together. Ernie is preceded in death by his father, Donald, and his son, Jeremy. He is survived by his mother, Ruth, wife, Kimberly, two daughters, Erin and Kristi, daughter-in-law, Johnna, granddaughters, Emma and Olivia, brothers, Buddy, Kevin and Gregory (Luchy), and many uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 15 from 6PM to 8PM and the service will be held on Saturday, March 16 at 11AM. Both services will be held at Swiss Cove Christian Church at 1965 St Rd 13, Saint Johns, FL 32259. Ernie had a passion for teaching youth about hunting and enjoying God's creation of animals and nature. Because of his love for the outdoors, the family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Ernie's name to Hunt of a Lifetime (huntofalifetime.org) so that young people with terminal illnesses can experience the same love of the outdoors that he did.

Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.broadusraines.com

Arrangements are under the care of Broadus-Raines Funeral Home, 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL (904) 284-4000 Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary