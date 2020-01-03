Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eternity Funeral Home
4856 Oakdale Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32207-2562
(904) 348-5579
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Sumner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Sumner

Add a Memory
Donald Sumner Obituary
Sumner
Donald Sumner, 86, passed away peacefully in his home on December 23, 2019, after a brief illness. Donald was born in Mercer County, West Virginia and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He met and married his wife Joan in Portsmouth, Virginia. Donald and his family moved from Portsmouth to Jacksonville, Florida in 1969 and was a resident of Jacksonville for over 50 years. Donald was an avid fisherman and spent many weekends fishing with family and friends in the St. Johns River or offshore reefs. He was co-owner and then owner of Southeastern Gyro, Inc. until his retirement in 1998. He was predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Joan C. Sumner, in 2008; brothers Howard Sumner, Lionel Sumner, Paul Sumner, and Phillip Sumner; sisters Viva Izon, Opal Richardson, and Bertha Corder. He is survived by his son Steve Balunan of Cape Coral, FL; his daughter Dawn Sumner; and son Bruce Sumner, both of Jacksonville. Also surviving Donald is his sister, Ann E. Ryder of Eustis, FL; and many nieces, nephews, and in-laws. A memorial service will be held at Jacksonville National Cemetery at a later date to be announced. Friends, veterans groups and the public are invited to attend and pay last respects to a man devoted to family and friends, his country and God. Arrangements under the direction and care of Eternity Funeral Home, 4856 Oakdale Ave., Jacksonville, FL.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -