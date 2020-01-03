|
|
Sumner
Donald Sumner, 86, passed away peacefully in his home on December 23, 2019, after a brief illness. Donald was born in Mercer County, West Virginia and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He met and married his wife Joan in Portsmouth, Virginia. Donald and his family moved from Portsmouth to Jacksonville, Florida in 1969 and was a resident of Jacksonville for over 50 years. Donald was an avid fisherman and spent many weekends fishing with family and friends in the St. Johns River or offshore reefs. He was co-owner and then owner of Southeastern Gyro, Inc. until his retirement in 1998. He was predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Joan C. Sumner, in 2008; brothers Howard Sumner, Lionel Sumner, Paul Sumner, and Phillip Sumner; sisters Viva Izon, Opal Richardson, and Bertha Corder. He is survived by his son Steve Balunan of Cape Coral, FL; his daughter Dawn Sumner; and son Bruce Sumner, both of Jacksonville. Also surviving Donald is his sister, Ann E. Ryder of Eustis, FL; and many nieces, nephews, and in-laws. A memorial service will be held at Jacksonville National Cemetery at a later date to be announced. Friends, veterans groups and the public are invited to attend and pay last respects to a man devoted to family and friends, his country and God. Arrangements under the direction and care of Eternity Funeral Home, 4856 Oakdale Ave., Jacksonville, FL.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020