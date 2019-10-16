|
Wilhoite
DONALD "DONNIE" GREGORY WILHOITE passed away peacefully at home after a long fight with Alzheimer's disease on Friday, October 11th at the age of 68. He was born at St. Vincent's Hospital in Jacksonville, FL on May 24, 1951 to George Howard and Theresa Josephine Wilhoite. He was the husband of Kathy Wilhoite and they shared 37 years of loving marriage.
Donnie grew up in the Old Hickory neighborhood, graduated from Assumption Catholic School and Bishop Kenny High School. He attended FCCJ and Florida State University. Donnie had a long career in IT at Prudential Insurance and retired from Georgia Pacific. He has been a member of St. Joseph's Church for over 30 years and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He played softball for numerous local teams over the years and the New York Yankees was his favorite baseball team. Gardening and cooking were two of his many passions. From a young age he was an avid coin collector and fisherman. He enjoyed traveling and experiencing local culture and food whenever he could. He loved camping with family and friends at Florida campgrounds. His family was the center of his world and with whom he shared his deep love and wild sense of humor. He was known to be the life of the party and brought his contagious laughter to all who knew him! He is preceded in death by his parents Howard & Jo Wilhoite, brothers Alan and Glenn Wilhoite and nephew Michael Chancey. He is survived by his devoted wife Kathy; sons, Donald Jr. (Tina) and Matthew (Rebecca) Wilhoite and his daughter Rebecca Herndon (Craig). His sisters, Janice Chancey (Lee), Nancy Weot (Tim) and Carmel Buchanan (Bucky); His mother-in-law, Patti Hoyt; father-in-law, John Hoyt (Susan); brother-in-law, Michael Hoyt; sister-in-law's, Lynn Morris (Tom) and Suzanne Wilhoite. He also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Viewing will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Joseph's Historic Church, 4214 Loretto Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32223 with the Interment to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Father John Reynolds will be officiating. In remembrance of Donnie, rather than sending flowers, send a donation to the of Central & North Florida Chapter, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or visit alz.org/give or call 800.272.3900.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019