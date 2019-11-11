|
Christensen,
Donna Louise Christensen, 74, of Atlantic Beach, Florida passed away on November 5th in Pacifica, California from complications related to cancer treatment.
She leaves behind her daughters, Kimberley Hoxie (Travis) and Lauren Anderson (Marc), and her granddaughters Leighton Hoxie and Harper Anderson.
Donna was a kindergarten teacher in her early adult life and a life-long advocate and volunteer. She was passionate about protecting the sea turtles and walked the turtle patrol for 10 seasons with the Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol. She was a Duval Country Guardian ad Litem and a Veriditas Certified Labyrinth Facilitator. In recent years, she became a doting grandma (Mimi) who was loved by her grandchildren.
Donna loved poetry, her writing group, travel, yoga, and meditation. She was loved, respected, and embraced by those around her, and she will be deeply missed.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to the Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol through bstp.net or to Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol, Inc. P.O. Box 50723, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32240-0723.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019