|
|
Bell
Donna Hostetter Bell, age 87, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020.
Her husband, Clifton A. Bell, Jr. passed away in January 2018 after 65 years of marriage.
She was a loving mother of 5 children, 8 grand- children, and 5 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, June Bosworth and predeceased by her sister, Betty Norman, and brother, Floyd Hostetter.
Donna was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord.
A service will be held on February 29, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Southpoint Community Church.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020