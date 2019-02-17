JOHNSON

Donna Lee Smith Johnson, 70, passed away peacefully at home on February 13, 2019. Donna was born and lived in Jacksonville, FL all of her life. She attended Lakeshore Elementary School, and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1966 and Florida State University as a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority with a degree in nursing. She was a nurse at Riverside Hospital until she became a mother. During her lifetime, Donna enjoyed many things, but her true love and passion were her three children and two grandchildren and precious time spent with them. Also special to her were her many wonderful friends and lunches and bunko with them, her pets and all animals. She volunteered at The Ronald McDonald House, various schools her children attended as a homeroom mom and chaperone, MOPS, The Ortega River Run (she started bagels and bananas!), and Ortega United Methodist Church where she has been a long-time member.

Donna is now reunited with her loving parents Harold and Minnette Smith. She leaves behind her children Trista Johnson, Travis Johnson, and Tyler Johnson Heinrichs (David), her grandchildren Nadia Nightingale and Downing Nightingale IV, and her brothers Mark Smith (Jodie) and Wayne Smith (Kitty). Donna will be remembered as a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She always had a smile on her face and would light up a room with her kind and generous spirit. She was a patient and caring person who touched the lives of everyone around her.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Ortega United Methodist Church, 4807 Roosevelt Blvd. A reception to celebrate Donna's life will follow in the Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Humane Society of Jacksonville.

HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Blvd., is serving the family.