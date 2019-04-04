MCNEES

Donna L. McNees, 77, of Middleburg, FL passed away on March 30, 2019, in Fleming Island, FL from liver disease. She was born on April 4, 1941, to Claude Chason Locke and Charlye Scott Locke in Memphis, TN. Donna graduated from the University of Memphis (formerly Memphis State Univ.) with a bachelor's degree in Physical Education (1964) and a Master of Education in Health, Physical Education, and Recreation (1973). She taught high school and middle school for over 30 years in Memphis, TN and Clay County, FL until retirement from the Clay County School District. She was known as "Mama Mac" to her students at Lakeside Jr. High. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Orange Park since 1986 and led her ladies' Sunday school class. Donna is survived by her son, Chris McNees, his wife, Catherine, and their son, Hunter of Fleming Island, FL; brother, Alvin Locke, and his wife, Virginia of Oklahoma City, OK; niece, Leslie Locke Anderson of Madison, MS; and nephew, Lance Locke of Leawood, KS. The family will receive friends between 3 and 5 PM, Monday, April 8, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Orange Park, 1140 Kingsley Ave., Orange Park, FL, and the funeral services will be held 10 AM, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Orange Park. Burial will follow in Holly Hill Memorial Park in Middleburg, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Orange Park or the

