Donna Lee Barrett, a longtime resident of Jacksonville, age 79 (b. February 6, 1941) died in the early hours of April 14, 2020. Donna was born in Portland, Maine. She married Robert Henry Barrett in 1959. Robert died in 1984. Donna is survived by her younger sister, Sheila Rose Solomon of New Hampshire. Donna is survived by her four children, Deborah Caroline Dupree, nee Barrett, married to Daniel K. Dupree, of Orange Park; Brian Wayne Barrett, married to Monica, of Jacksonville; Diane Grace Stephens, nee Barrett, married to James Stephens, of Jacksonville and Michael Allen Barrett, married to Anita, of Middleburg. Donna had seven grandchildren: Christopher Maynard; Lauren Maynard; Joshua Dupree (deceased); Stephanie Dupree; Chandler Barrett; Breanne Stringer and Robert Barrett. Donna was blessed with four great-grandchildren.
Due to the current statewide guidelines restricting a funeral gathering to ten or less, Donna's family has decided to wait until guidelines are lifted so that her cremated ashes may be interred next to her beloved husband Robert Henry in a service to which all of her family and friends will be welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Westside food bank at the Community Health Outreach Project (chojax.networkforgood.com) or to a local branch of the Humane Society would be appreciated.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020