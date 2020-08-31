Palmer
Donna Lea Palmer, Dune (Buggy), January 17, 1946 - August 14, 2020, passed away at Flagler Hospital. She was born in Montour Falls, NY, the second of three girls born to Fred and Charlotte Verreault Palmer. She is survived by her sisters Pat Palmer and Kari Miller, her sons Robert Smith and David Smith (daughter-in-law Deana Smith) and grandson Harrison Smith.
She graduated from Mount St. Mary's School of Nursing as a registered nurse and attained her midwifery certification from the FL School of Traditional Midwifery. She devoted her career to midwifery and championed the recognition and validity of traditional birth options. Donna worked with Hospice as well, demonstrating the same level of care and respect that she shared at the other end of the spectrum of life. In her name, friends and family may donate to https://www.midwiferyschool.org/donate
. All donations go to an established fund to help midwives in training.
A Facebook page is being created in her name. Share pictures, music and stories. A Celebration of Life party date will be announced on the page!
Donna's commitment to Love as the strongest force of all shaped her life. She embraced each moment. She became a true Elder and Wise Woman. She will be remembered; her laughter, love of dance, sense of adventure, integrity, and love carry on.
