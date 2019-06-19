|
Schmidt
Donna Wolfson Schmidt, 72, passed away at Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, June 17, 2019. Born in Jacksonville, FL to Samuel W. Wolfson and Betty Wolfson Cole, Donna was a life-long resident of Jacksonville.
Donna is survived by her husband of 18 years, Sid Schmidt; siblings Carol W. Green and Dennis M. Wolfson (Arlene); sister-in-laws Toni Foster and Honey Granger (Jimbo);uncles, Joe Degen and Nathan Wolfson(Sylvia), and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A creative and generous spirit, Donna owned the Beautiful Balloon, was a stylist, grew exotic plants, and loved her many pets.
A memorial service and reception will be held at the home of Karen and Don Wolfson, 2308 Fiddlers Lane, Atlantic Beach, Fri., June 21, 12:30 PM after a private burial in Evergreen Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made through the Baptist Health Foundation for the Saul and Hazel Wolfson Endowment for Pediatric Research at Wolfson Children's Hospital, 841 Prudential Dr., Ste 1300, Jacksonville, FL 32207.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 19 to June 20, 2019