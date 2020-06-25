Barber
Dora Frances Barber, age 81, passed away peacefully in her home on June 21, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Barber; her two sons Bryan (Leah Anne) and Bruce (Cheryl) Barber; and six grandchildren, Bryce, Brianna, Brooke, Reese, Gillian and Drew Barber.
A graveside service will be held for the family only at Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn, 4300 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207. The family will be receiving visitors in their home after the service on Saturday, June 27, 2020 between the hours of 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to Community Hospice and Palliative Care at https://www.communityhospice.com/give/.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of
HARDAGE-GIDDENS GREENLAWN FUNERAL HOME, 4300 Beach Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32207.
www.greenlawnjacksonville.com (904) 396-2522.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.