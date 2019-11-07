Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens
1701 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-2374
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens
1701 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens
1701 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dora Wadhams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dora Wadhams


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Dora Wadhams Obituary
Wadhams
Mrs. Dora Jean Wadhams, age 58, of Jacksonville, died on November 5, 2019. She was born in Charleston, West Virginia, on January 31, 1961. She was raised in Auburndale by her parents, Rodney Green, Sr. and Beverly Jean Green.
Dora was a wife, mother, and devoted grandmother. Dora is survived by her husband, Michael; children, John Kirby (Dawn), James Kirby IV (Brandy), Joseph Kirby, Jessica Jean Kirby, Timothy Wadhams, Christopher Wadhams; grandchildren, Thomas Murray, Jordan Kirby, Wyatt Wadhams, Taylor Kirby, and James Kirby V; sister, Donna Sharp; brother, Rodney Green, Jr. (Patti).
A Celebration of Life Service is planned for 11 AM on November 12, 2019 with visitation with family 1-hour before service at HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -