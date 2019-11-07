|
Wadhams
Mrs. Dora Jean Wadhams, age 58, of Jacksonville, died on November 5, 2019. She was born in Charleston, West Virginia, on January 31, 1961. She was raised in Auburndale by her parents, Rodney Green, Sr. and Beverly Jean Green.
Dora was a wife, mother, and devoted grandmother. Dora is survived by her husband, Michael; children, John Kirby (Dawn), James Kirby IV (Brandy), Joseph Kirby, Jessica Jean Kirby, Timothy Wadhams, Christopher Wadhams; grandchildren, Thomas Murray, Jordan Kirby, Wyatt Wadhams, Taylor Kirby, and James Kirby V; sister, Donna Sharp; brother, Rodney Green, Jr. (Patti).
A Celebration of Life Service is planned for 11 AM on November 12, 2019 with visitation with family 1-hour before service at HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019