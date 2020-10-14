Dorcus McBride

McBRIDE
Dorcus C. McBride, a resident of Jax, FL., passed away surrounded by her loving family on October 10, 2020. She was a member of Church of God Sanctuary of Praise, Rev Kevin Hardy, Pastor. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Shelia Frazier. Survivors include: son, Cornelius Campbell (Paula); daughters, Harriett Jackson (Michael), Patricia Cooper (Warren), Brenda Smith (Wayne) and Sharon Campbell; two sisters, Barbara Smith and Millicent Lamar; three sister in laws, Clara Smith, Clara Campbell and Sue McBride; other relatives and many friends. Funeral service will be held this Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at her church. Visitation of friends at the mortuary on Friday from 5-8pm and in the church from 9:30am. until the hour of service. Interment in Edgewood Cemetery. Arrangement by: JAMES GRAHAM MORTUARY, INC. 3631 Moncrief Road.
