Singletary
Mother Dorece Singletary (96) a life long resident of South Jacksonville slept away peacefully on Sat., Aug.22, 2020. Homegoing Services will be held 11am, Tues., Sept. 1 at the Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 2010 Westmont St., Dr. Jonathan Blackburn, Pastor. Viewing will be held on Mon., Aug. 31 from 5pm until 7pm at the SOUTHSIDE CHAPEL and Tues., from 9:00am until the hour of service at the church. Interment will be in the Jerusalem Church Cemetery by the Southside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 2212 Emerson St. (904) 399-4150.
