JONES
Mrs. Doretha C. Jones (80) passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will held 12:00pm, Sat. Feb. 9 at the Southside COGIC, 2179 Emerson St., Bishop Edward Robinson, Sr., Pastor, Rev. Thomas Jones, Officiating. Mrs. Jones will rest for loved ones and friends on Fri., Jan., Feb. 8 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Northside Chapel and Sat., from 10am until the hour of service at the church. Interment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. Professional Services from the Heart in care of the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 7, 2019
