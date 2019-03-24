EMERSON

Doris B. Emerson, age 81, passed away on March 12, 2019, in Jacksonville, FL. She was born on April 27, 1937, to Berta and Friedrich Hofmann in Lauterbach, Germany. She met Bert E. Emerson in 1956. He was an American serviceman stationed near her home town. They married in 1957 and immediately came to the United States. She is survived by her husband of nearly 63 years. She is the mother of two, Jeanette Emerson and Pamela Prince, the grandmother of 5, Erika Crisp, Melissa Alexander, Jessie Hafele, Justin Prince and Kirstin Prince, and the great-grandmother of 4, Jude and Veda Amaru, and Liam and Chole Prince. She was affectionately known to all as Oma. She loved and was loved by many and will be missed terribly. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary