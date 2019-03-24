Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Dignified Alternative Hatcher Cremations - Jacksonville
9957 Moorings Dr., ste 503
Jacksonville, FL 32257
(904) 260-2522
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Emerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris B. Emerson

Obituary Condolences

Doris B. Emerson Obituary
EMERSON
Doris B. Emerson, age 81, passed away on March 12, 2019, in Jacksonville, FL. She was born on April 27, 1937, to Berta and Friedrich Hofmann in Lauterbach, Germany. She met Bert E. Emerson in 1956. He was an American serviceman stationed near her home town. They married in 1957 and immediately came to the United States. She is survived by her husband of nearly 63 years. She is the mother of two, Jeanette Emerson and Pamela Prince, the grandmother of 5, Erika Crisp, Melissa Alexander, Jessie Hafele, Justin Prince and Kirstin Prince, and the great-grandmother of 4, Jude and Veda Amaru, and Liam and Chole Prince. She was affectionately known to all as Oma. She loved and was loved by many and will be missed terribly.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now