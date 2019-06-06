|
BENNETT - Doris Lynch Bennett, 91, passed away on Monday June 3, 2019 in Jacksonville. She was born on November 21, 1927 in Baltimore, Maryland to Dale Lynch and Nancy Cordray Lynch. She has lived in Jacksonville for over 50 years. Doris was a longtime member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church. She had been active in several Garden Clubs, loved reading and doing puzzles. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed. Mrs. Bennett was predeceased by her devoted husband of 65 years Stewart J. Bennett, and several siblings. Survivors include her daughter Nancy B. Williams (Jim); son, Dale Bennett (Christy); 6 grandchildren, James Williams (Rebecca), Sarah Williams, Matthew Bennett (Laura), Geoffrey Bennett, Cara Sandoval (Noah) and Lauren Ward (Patrick). And many other loving relatives and friends. Per her wishes, private services will be held at a later date.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 6 to June 9, 2019