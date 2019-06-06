Home

POWERED BY

Services
Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
940 Cesery Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32211
904-744-8422
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Bennett

Obituary Condolences

Doris Bennett Obituary
Bennett
BENNETT - Doris Lynch Bennett, 91, passed away on Monday June 3, 2019 in Jacksonville. She was born on November 21, 1927 in Baltimore, Maryland to Dale Lynch and Nancy Cordray Lynch. She has lived in Jacksonville for over 50 years. Doris was a longtime member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church. She had been active in several Garden Clubs, loved reading and doing puzzles. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed. Mrs. Bennett was predeceased by her devoted husband of 65 years Stewart J. Bennett, and several siblings. Survivors include her daughter Nancy B. Williams (Jim); son, Dale Bennett (Christy); 6 grandchildren, James Williams (Rebecca), Sarah Williams, Matthew Bennett (Laura), Geoffrey Bennett, Cara Sandoval (Noah) and Lauren Ward (Patrick). And many other loving relatives and friends. Per her wishes, private services will be held at a later date.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 6 to June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now