|
|
Boone
Doris Lamb Boone passed away on October 21, 2019 at her home in Jacksonville, FL quietly, after a year of declining health. She was born November 30, 1925 in Winter Haven, FL the daughter of Clarence Henry Lamb and Ila Johnson Lamb. She attended local schools there, and upon graduation from Winter Haven High School, she attended Florida State College for Women (now FSU) and graduated in 1947 with a Bachelor's Degree in Music. That class had the distinction of bearing the names of both FSCW and FSU on the diplomas, and it is now known as the Alpha and Omega Class. She remained a member of the Emeritus Alumni Society. In 1947 she married Arthur Thames Boone, a native of Jacksonville, and began her career as a choral director at Gainesville High School while he finished his studies at the University of Florida College of Law. They moved to Jacksonville in 1950 when he opened his first law office in the Consolidated Building on Bay Street. She taught music in the Duval County Public Schools, was a soprano soloist and sang in many choral groups, including one that performed operas, and sang with the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra. One memorable occasion was when she joined the Bach Vespers Singers and performed Mozart's Requiem in New York's historic Carnegie Hall under the direction of John Rutter. She retired from teaching when her first child was born. She was the mother of five children and felt that their many activities took her to a life of interest and discovery. She was active throughout her children's school years in the P.T.A., Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Little League, school athletics and music performances, which gave her an opportunity to volunteer wherever she was needed. Her love of children led her to becoming a member of the Auxiliary of Wolfson Children's Hospital. She was a longtime member of Riverside Presbyterian Church where she sang in the Chancel Choir for forty-five years. There she was active in Presbyterian Women, serving on its Council and as Circle Moderator for many years. In 1998 she was awarded an honorary Life Membership in Presbyterian Women. Her interests included a great love of flowers. She served on the board and was a Life Member of the Garden Club of Jacksonville. In addition she was a past member of Rose Circle and had served as its president. Her passion was growing roses and citrus which she loved to share with friends. She was a supporter of the arts in Jacksonville, a member of Cummer Museum, Jacksonville Symphony, Theatre Jacksonville, the Delius Association and Life Member of Friday Musicale where she was active on its Board and served as President in 2001-2002. She leaves many family members and friends including the members of her beloved book club who have been together for many years. She was predeceased by her husband of sixty-two years, her parents, Ila Johnson and Clarence Henry Lamb, her sister, Mildred Smith Crowder and her brother, Charles Edward Lamb. She is survived by her five children: Robbie Boone (Paula), Greenwood, SC, Rebecca Boone Fenn (John), Tucson, AZ, Clay Boone (Regina), Jacksonville, FL, Paul Boone (Latricia), Fernandina Beach, FL, and Sarah Boone, Jacksonville, FL; her brother, Donald Ray Lamb (Laurel), Sebring, FL and sister, Margaret Lamb Katros, Winter Haven, FL; twelve grandchildren: Robbie Boone, Jr. (Miyuki), Meg Barrows (James), Shawn Fenn (Jen), Christopher Fenn (Michelle), Brian Fenn (Nia), Ashley McGuire (Gordon), Rebecca Redfern (Brandon), Paul Boone, Jr., Vania Reinthaler (George), Rebecca Breen (Rick), twelve great-grandchildren: Audrey Boone, Ethan Boone, Evelyn Fenn, Olivia Fenn, Josiah Fenn, Maddox Fenn, Oliver Fenn, Sean Fenn, , Regina Reinthaler, Scott Reinthaler, Carter Breen, Ember Redfern and her extended family of nieces and nephews. Those who wish to honor her memory may make a contribution to Community Hospice of NE Florida or to Riverside Presbyterian Church Music Ministry. A memorial service will be held at Riverside Presbyterian Church at 11am on October 30 with a reception following in Bittinger Hall. Services provided by Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 729 Edgewood Avenue S, 904-388-2711.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019