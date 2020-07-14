Metallo
Doris Clark Metallo, 88, of Hilliard, Florida died peacefully in her home Friday, July 10th. She was born January 30, 1932, in Jacksonville, Florida. She loved cooking, gardening, spending time with her children, grandchildren, and friends, as well as, traveling with her husband until his death last year. She was a long-time resident of Hilliard, Florida, and thoroughly enjoyed her seven-acre farm. She is preceded in death by her husband John Metallo, her son Benjamin Bremer, her daughters: April Crawford, Barbara Hurlbert, Vera Sheehan, and her great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Pasquarelli. Doris is survived by her children: David, Curtis, Becky, Tina, and Dawn (Hobson), thirteen grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. The Viewing will be held Thursday, July 16, from 10:30, am to 11:30 am, at Nassau Funeral Home, 541720 US-1, Callahan, Florida 32011.
A celebration of her life will follow at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church, 541668, US-1, Callahan, Florida 32011, at noon. Burial will follow at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32218 at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you donate to a charity of your choice
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com