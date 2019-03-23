Home

Doris (Doe) Clauss died December 28, 2018, in her daughter's home in Weimar, CA. Doe was a curious person and very involved in life. She loved traveling, exploring many parts of the world with her husband of 63 years, John. Doe was civic-minded, always involved in her community, which led to a lifetime of volunteerism. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and many friends.
Doe is survived by her children, John W Clauss Jr of Neptune Beach and Dani (Mike Bissell) of Weimar, CA, and her grandchildren, Brendan Bissell and Bridget Bissell.
At Doe's request, no funeral will be held. In her honor, a donation can be made to a Hospice of your choice.

Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019
